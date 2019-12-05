LRSD attendance zones are changing

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Attendance zones for the Little Rock School District are changing and tonight, a public hearing was held to get input from the community.

It’s the second meeting Superintendent Mike Poore presented to parents, students, and teachers.

It was held at Parkview High School and Poore spoke about what could happen within the district K through 12 system.

He also spoke about Hall High School with the boundary adjustments it could potentially become a Magnet school.

“So what would that Magnet look like? They want more information and a lot of feed back about, just not wanting to disrupt high school students that are in the pipe-line in other words next years 10, 11 and 12, there are a lot of parents saying they don’t want their kids to move from their current high school to a different high school,” said Poore.

Tomorrow the community advisory board will meet.

Poore says he will create and present his final recommendations.

The board could possibly vote on it and there will also be an opportunity for people to give their input.

It starts at 5:30 p.m.