LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Multiple staff members and one student at Little Rock School District died over the holiday break.

At this time the school has not released how they died.

“We extend our sincere condolences to the impacted families,” LRSD said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with them as well as the colleagues and classmates who were touched by the lives of those who died.”

LRSD says it is providing counseling support to students and staff who may need it.