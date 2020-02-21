LRSD kicks off its 2020 One District- One Book campaign

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Little Rock School District officially kicked of its 2020 One District- One Book campaign Thursday.

Thirteen thousand elementary students and parents throughout the district are now being challenged to read “The One and Only Ivan”.

The goal is to encourage family reading and teach financial literacy.

“Reading is the foundation for learning, and we know how critical it is that our students are exposed to wonderful books, and this program is one way we make sure every child gets a book of their own that they get to share with their family,” says Fifth-grade teacher April Rike.

There also something new this year.

As students read the book, they can also participate in virtual challenges and win prizes.

