LRSD makes statement after Dunbar middle school staff member test positive for COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — LRSD released a statment today after a staff member from Dunbar Middle School tested positive for COVID-19.

They have isolated the staff member along with nine other staff and 42 students who came into contact with the staff memeber.

THey have also moved in-person learning at Dunbar Middle to virtual -instruction until Sept. 21 for the safety of the students and staff.

Here is the full statement released by the LRSD:

“The Arkansas Department of Health and the Little Rock School District used today to further investigate a positive COVID-19 test of a Dunbar staff member. As a result, the employee who tested positive will remain in isolation, and nine staff members, as well as 42 students who came into contact with that employee, will be quarantined for 14 days per Arkansas Department of Health guidelines.

Because this exposure could potentially reach more individuals within the Dunbar school community, LRSD believes the most responsible approach is to move in-person instruction at Dunbar to virtual instruction until September 21st – in order to ensure the health and safety of our students and staff.

Students and staff who are in the process of being quarantined are being called by the LRSD Point of Contact (POC). LRSD is deep cleaning and disinfecting the Dunbar campus today. District staff has been working to assist in-person learners with devices so they may move to virtual learning over this two-week period.

Parents of in-person learners who need a device may check out one from the school at the following times:

Tuesday (today) , September 8 th , 5-7 p.m.

, September 8 , 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, September 9th, 12-2 p.m.

Parents are requested to use the driveway near the east entrance to the building, remain in their car, and a staff person will come out to meet them. Parents will need their student’s ID number in order to check out a device. If the above times are not convenient, please email Randy.Rutherford@lrsd.org to make arrangements. In-person students have already been completing assignments in Schoology and that will continue during virtual instruction.

Dunbar’s certified staff will work from home to provide virtual learning for all students. Classified staff at Dunbar will be notified by their principal of future work schedules.

We thank the students, parents and staff at Dunbar for their understanding as we work together to ensure that instructional delivery continues, and that we keep the safety and wellbeing of our LRSD family a priority.”