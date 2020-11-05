LRSD partners with UAMS to find out more about electronic cigarette use among students

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Little Rock School District is working with UAMS to put a halt to electronic cigarette usage among its students.

The district is asking students to fill out a survey about their e-cigarette use or non-use.

The survey is optional and students will stay anonymous.

Superintendent Mike Poore says the data will be sent directly to UAMS researchers.

“And then that could impact all sorts of things in terms of programming from UAMS, or it could lend itself to legislation that we try to push forward to better help the situation of vaping,” Poore said.

The district says it has caught students vaping on some of its campuses.

Superintendent Poore says vaping is a serious health problem off campus too.

