Parkview Magnet High School closes in person instruction due to COVID

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock School District released their COVID notification report for the 24-hour period starting at 3:00 p.m Tuesday and ending at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Access the reports on the districts website can be seen here.

The letter below to Parkview parents from Principal James Castleberry serves as the District’s statement.

This is Principal James Castleberry with an important announcement. Thursday, September 24, Parkview Magnet High School will be closed to all students and staff for onsite instruction; all students will learn virtually from home through Schoology. The school will also be closed to all extracurricular activities and games through at least Sunday, September 27th. This week, we have had several students test positive for the COVID virus. In addition, we have had to quarantine two staff and a number of students based on close contact with their peers. LRSD is working with the Arkansas Department of Health and LRSD’s Point of Contact (POC) team to continue efforts on contact tracing and will utilize this time to deep clean and disinfect the building.

Teachers will work from home and all classified employees and staff who are not teachers are asked to report to work Thursday and Friday. The exception to this rule would be any staff who is already quarantined.

A decision will be announced by Superintendent Mike Poore regarding instructional delivery for Parkview for the week of September 28th-October 2nd, by this Sunday, September 27th.

Although we have previously distributed Chromebooks and iPads for virtual and face-to-face students if you are in need of a device you may pick up a device at the main school entrance from the security desk. We will follow up with you via ParentLink as well as on our social media sites with additional updates.

Little Rock School District values the health of every student and staff member and that is why we are taking this extra step to research the extent of possible contacts. We will continue to be transparent and work with our POC to notify anyone who may be impacted. Thanks for your understanding and stay safe.