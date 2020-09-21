LRSD releases statement regarding Little Rock Southwest High School closing September 21

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock School District has released a statement regarding Little Rock Southwest High School.

The Arkansas Department of Health and the Little Rock School District met today to determine the appropriate response to COVID cases at Little Rock Southwest High School (LRSWHS). It has been determined that cases at the school are related to athletics, and we have not seen any community transmission through classrooms. Because these exposures have significantly impacted our staffing numbers, LRSD believes the most responsible approach is to move in-person instruction at the school to virtual instruction for the remainder of this week (September 21-25).

Impacted students and staff who have been quarantined or need to remain in isolation have been contacted by the LRSD Point of Contact (POC) team. LRSD deep cleaned and disinfected the campus over the weekend. District staff is working to assist in-person learners with devices so they may move to virtual learning over this one-week period.

Parents whose last names begin with A-M and whose students are attending in-person, will be allowed to pick up their devices starting tomorrow at 12:30 p.m.; for parents whose last names begin with N-Z and have an in-person learner, devices may be picked up on Wednesday morning. All classified employees and staff who are not teachers are asked to report to work tomorrow. The exception to this rule would be any staff who is already quarantined.

We will make a decision regarding instructional delivery for LRSWHS for the week of September 28th-October 2nd, by this Sunday, September 27th. As stated in our message last week, all athletic and extracurricular events are cancelled this week. Principal Marvin Burton will follow up with the LRSWHS community with additional instructions.

We thank the students, parents, and staff at Little Rock Southwest High School for their understanding as we work together to ensure that instructional delivery continues and that we keep the safety and wellbeing of our LRSD family a priority.

Little Rock School District