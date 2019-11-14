LRSD Releases Strike Staffing Plan 

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen ruled Wednesday the Little Rock School District must release it’s work-stoppage plan to the public ahead of a planned strike Thursday.

A Freedom of Information Act lawsuit was filed earlier in the week by an attorney, and Little Rock School District Parent, Ross Noland.

Noland alleged the public has a right to know if the schools will be properly staffed in the event of a work-stoppage.

LRSD attorneys claim the schools will be properly staffed, but there could be a threat to school safety if the document is released.

Judge Griffen ruled the school district needed to release the information by 5:30 Wednesday night, ahead of Thursday’s teacher strike.