LRSD students hold “sick-out” protest

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock School District students walk into the Governor’s Office demanding answers regarding the future of LRSD. It was part of a “sick-out” today.

Dozens of students stood together in support.

The Governor was not in his office this afternoon to talk to the students. They took down everyone’s name and were encouraged to leave messages for his office.

Dozens of little rock school district students were not in the classroom, but learning a new lesson.

The students are holding a “sick-out”. Their parents called them out ill so they can protest the recent decision made regarding the Little Rock School District.

Students, not even old enough to go to the ballot box, are demanding answers from Governor Asa Hutchinson on giving the Little Rock School District back under full local control.

They say they want answers as to why the Little Rock Teacher’s Union will no longer have bargaining power negotiating contracts.

The school district sent out a note to parents acknowledging the sick out. It says they hope parents can talk to their kids about civic engagement.

These students hoping their message is heard, and they are given answers from the highest holding power in the state.