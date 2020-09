LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock School District Superintendent Mike Poore has been presented the 2021 Arkansas Superintendent of the Year award.

Dr. Richard Abemathy, Executive Director and Dr. Mike Hernandez with the Arkansas Association of Edcuational Administrators (AAEA), along with former Superintendents of the Year, surprised Poore by presenting him the award at a board meeting in the Little Rock School District on Thursday.

