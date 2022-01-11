LRSD to reopen most schools Wednesday, continues virtual learning for select others

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock School District will be returning to in-person learning on Wednesday, except for a select number of schools.

According to district officials, the following schools will remain under guidelines for virtual instruction:

• Booker Magnet Elementary

• Chicot Elementary

• Don Roberts Elementary

• JA Fair K-8

• Mabelvale Middle School

• Pulaski Heights Middle School

• Rockefeller ECC

• Southwest High School

• Washington Elementary

On January 5, Superintendent Michael Poore announced on social media that the district would be making the switch to virtual learning for two days, and then extended the plan for Monday and then extended that plan until January 11 before today’s announcement.

When the initial school closures began last week the district reported over 200 individuals had called into work with an additional 95 staff members with active cases of COVID-19.

District officials will meet at a later date to determine when further changes will be made.