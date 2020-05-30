LRSD working to get off level 5 status with state board

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock school district now has the makings of a plan to get off of level five status with the state board.

The plan is still subject to review but it has district preparations for next school year for math and language arts and also summer school plans.

The biggest difference with this plan and plans past is this has a more district-wide focus instead of only those failing schools.

“Every part of this plan they are pillars they are foundational pieces that every school district would say ya this is the right work and so we are really being judge are we doing the things to make for a successful school district and it eliminates the f grade type categories that’s positive. we are going to be judged on us being sound in our approach to delivering education,” said Michael Poore, LRSD superintendent

The plan calls for evidence to be presented at the beginning, middle, and next year that there is buy-in from different groups in the district.