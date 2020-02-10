Lucie’s Place to celebrate opening of new drop-in center

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Lucie’s Place will celebrate the opening of its new drop-in center on Monday.

Lucie’s Place provides a safe space and resources for homeless LGBTQ young adults. It also provides job training and counseling services for LGBTQ young adults and works to promote equality and acceptance.

The event kicks off at 3:30 p.m., with Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. cutting the ribbon of the new drop-in center on the 300 block of W. 7th St.

Lucie’s Place has a 10-year lease agreement with First United Methodist Church and support from the United Methodist Foundation and five local United Methodist congregations.

“Being in service to others has always been a passion of mine; however, Lucie’s Place is exceptional, to say the least,” said Executive Director Johnette Fitzjohn. “The past year was rewarding to see the accomplishments of so many. Members moved into independent housing, enrolled in school, and found employment. I’m so glad to be a part of this amazing organization.”

Program Coordinator Dominque Norman, LMSW, added, “Working at Lucie’s Place has been a transformative experience. “I’ve witnessed first-hand the resilience of our young LGBTQ community, and have worked alongside them to help them accomplish their goals. Nothing has been more rewarding than watching them grow, succeed, and live to their fullest potential.”

