LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Lupus Foundation of Arkansas is holding its statewide talent show this weekend.

Co-chair Gale Davis stopped by FOX 16 Good Day with details on the upcoming event. The 2022 talent show winner, Courtney Briggs-Smith also gave a performance of “Flaws” by Kierra Sheard.

The talent show will be held Saturday, Nov. 11 at the Little Rock Southwest High School at 3 p.m. Doors will open at 1 p.m.

There will be 11 contestants including singers, dancers and a comedian. The first-place winner will win $1,000, second place winner will win $500 and third place winner will win $200.

Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. To purchase tickets online, visit LupusARKTalentShow.com.

There will also be a donation drawing for Razorback basketball tickets and donated gifts from vendors. All proceeds from the event will go toward supporting lupus.