LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Lupus Foundation of Arkansas will soon host its 7th annual statewide talent show.

Co-chair Gale Davis and Vivian Ozura joined Good Day Arkansas to talk about the foundation’s upcoming auditions.

The foundation is now accepting online auditions. Physical auditions will be held Saturday, Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 1 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at In His Presence Worship Ministries, located at 2700 Pershing Boulevard in North Little Rock.

The competition is open to all Arkansas residents. The first-place winner will win $1,000, second place will win $500 and third place will win $200. All winners will also receive a trophy.

Anyone wanting to audition must RSVP to info@lupusarktalentshow.com by Sept. 25. To apply online for the talent show, visit LupusArkTalentShow.com.