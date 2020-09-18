MacArthur Museum receives recognition at Statewide Museum Conference

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History has been recognized with an award at the Arkansas Museums Association annual business meeting held online.

The museum received the Outstanding Achievement in Education award for its youth literacy program, the Reading Brigade.

The Brigade serves students in Pre-K through fifth grade. The lessons consist of reading a book aloud with students that relate to U.S. Military History followed by other activities that meet the common core standards in literacy.

Those activities include crafts, drawing, character analysis, and plot mapping as well as many others.

In the past year, they have expanded programs including an invitation to a new school. Last year the program had over 11,000 students through the Little Rock School District, Little Rock Parks and Recreation Summer Playground program.

The museum program coordinator, Reveille Isgrig, is working currently to bring the Reading Brigade into the virtual world by online programming during COVID.

The museum opened in May of 2001 and it seeks to educate local, state, national, and international visitors about Arkansas’s military heritage. It is operated under the City of Little Rock’s Parks and Recreation Department.

