NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Authorities with the Camp Robinson Fire Department said a fire happened on their gun range shortly before noon Friday.

According to the Arkansas National Guard, the fire happened during machine gun training.

The gun range at Camp Robinson is 69 acres, but National Guard officials said that about 300 acres total on the premises have burned so far.

A look at the smoke coming from Camp Robinson at 3:05pm off of I-40 near the Morgan exit through the ARDOT cam. #arwx #ARStormTeam @FOX16News @KARK4News pic.twitter.com/Rmu1RhMebY — Carmen Rose (@CarmenRoseWx) September 30, 2022

Camp Robinson FD officials said that the fire is officially under control and is just smoldering.

Officials also said that there are hard fire breaks that prevent it from spreading, but the fire is estimated to consume up to 700 acres before reaching those breaks.