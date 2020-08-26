Mail drop to Little Rock voters on voting during the pandemic

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Tuesday, the Indivisible Little Rock and Central Arkansas volunteers mailed hand-written letters to 3,600 Little Rock voters at the downtown Post Office.

The goal was to help central Arkansas voters feel more comfortable with voting during the pandemic. The letters included absentee ballot applications and information on how COVID has been impacting Arkansans, as well as how their votes can positively impact future public health policies.

County clerks are encouraging others who are worried about COVID to request absentee ballots fast and then return the completed application quickly. This will give the clerks more time to process the applications and the postal service more time to handle the COVID-related surge in requests that are already happening statewide.

“These voters are our neighbors. We want them to know they can vote safely and easily, even with the pandemic going on,” said Gigi Gabriel, who hand wrote 20 Little Rock voters. “I’m a mom of 5 kids, and it’s important that I show them that they have a voice and to teach them how they can be part of making change. Helping others vote is a part of helping my children become future voters.”

Interested volunteers can go to https://www.vipvoter.org/letters-to-voters for more information on writing letters and postcards to central Arkansas voters.