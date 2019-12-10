Mail found dumped along Lonoke County road, suspect arrested

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. – An investigation is underway after a large amount of mail is found dumped along a road.

The Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office posted these details Tuesday morning on Facebook:

Our deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at around 2:30 this morning in the South Bend and Furlow area concerning theft of mail from a mailbox. The suspect was witnessed dumping a large amount of mail down the road. That mail was recovered by our deputies and is in our possession. Deputies conducted an investigation and were able to locate the suspect vehicle and have made an arrest.

Due to the complexity of this case and the amount of victims, we ask that you check your mail and give us a call. Our dispatchers will provide you with a report number. Detectives and deputies will be conducting follow ups throughout the day, as they are available to do so. We have many, many names and addresses. You can call up here and see if your name is on the list for our report. You may come up to the office and retrieve your mail. All that is required is to bring a photo ID so we can verify you are the recipient of the mail.

Some of the roads affected are listed below. As of now, this is just a preliminary list.

-Cedar Meadows Lane

-Carson Bridge Road

-Lingo Road

-West Lingo Road

-Charlie Loop

-Tubbs Lane

-Yonack Drive

All mail will be returned to the Post Office in the next 48 hours.