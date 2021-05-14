Main Street pocket park celebrates grand opening Friday, ‘2nd Friday Art Night’ returns

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A monthly celebration in Little Rock that was put on pause during the pandemic is making a comeback Friday night.

Downtown Little Rock’s Second Friday Art Night will be open to the public tonight at the new pocket park on Main Street.

The park is in the 700 block of Main Street and will have a grand opening with 10 different art installations by local artists on the side of a parking deck.

The theme of the art is in celebration of local downtown eateries and is called “Eat Local, Eat Often”.

The grand opening kicks off at 5 p.m. on Friday night and will feature a live band with food and drink offerings and a bevy of restaurants to visit within walking distance.