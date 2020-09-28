Major hospital system hit with cyberattack, five locations affected in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A major hospital system has been hit with a cyberattack. It has been said that this cyber attack is potentially the largest in United States history.

This hospital group has five locations in Arkansas.

  • The Bridgeway in North Little Rock
  • Pinnacle Pointe Behavioral Healthcare System in Little Rock
  • The Pointe Behavioral Health Services in Bryant
  • Rivendell Behavioral Health Servies of Arkansas in Benton
  • Springwoods Behavioral Health in Fayetteville.

