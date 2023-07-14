TRUMANN, Ark. – A young girl from Trumann is having her dreams granted thanks to a national charity.

Amiyah Jefferies had always dreamt of being around all the Disney characters but had been prevented from doing so due to her health. Then she was surprised with a trip to Disney World by the Make-A-Wish foundation.

The 5-year-old has battled several viruses throughout her life. At one point her family took a trip to Disney World but she could not go.

Amiyah’s mom Amelia Stacy said that she is pretty excited about getting to go this time.

“It will be a first trip for Amiyah,” Stacy said. “My son and I went in 2019, but due to her health conditions then she was not able to attend. I think she is pretty excited about going this go around.”

Firefighters, police officers and city leaders were all part of the surprise lettign Amiyah know about the trip.

Amiyah got the chance to ride in a fire truck and sit in a police car. She and her family leave for Disney World in two weeks.