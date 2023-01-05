LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A siren apart of the Little Rock Outdoor Warning System is malfunctioning and sounding an alert in west Little Rock.

A Hazardous Materials Incident tone for the Little Rock Outdoor Warning System began playing in west Little Rock on Thursday evening.

A city spokesperson stated that the siren is malfunctioning, and a technician is on the way to repair it. At around 6 p.m., the siren has been fixed.

The Little Rock Outdoor Warning System is a citywide siren alert system to warn people in the city about any approaching or present environmental dangers

The system has six separate tones, with the 4th being the Hazardous Materials Incident tone, producing an ambulance-like tone.