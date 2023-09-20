LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Conway man is hoping to take the title of top mullet in the country.

Brandon Mittermeier is competing in the Men’s 2023 USA Mullet Championship where he is currently ranked 19th. Voting for the second round of the competition is open through Friday.

He said his mullet is called Mama Tried because, “Mama tried her best with me.”

Those interested in supporting Mittermeier can also donate to the Wounded Warrior Project with more donations helping him move up in the competition.

Mittermeier said he already has a plan for the $10,000 grand prize if he wins.

“I’m going to take my woman to a real fancy dinner at Chili’s,” he said.

Voting is free and can be done online at MulletChamp.com.