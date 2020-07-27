Man accidentally shoots self after pistol misfires

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A man is recovering after accidentally shooting himself in the hip Saturday night.

Officers spoke with the 31-year-old man at UAMS hospital. The man told officers he stopped at the Beverage House in Little Rock and bought a bottle of Hennessy and a bottle of water.

The man told officers as he was leaving the store, he took a sip from his water bottle and placed the bottle down on his lap, where his pistol was.

The man said the gun accidentally went off. The man had a gunshot wound on his right hip that traveled down his outer leg.

The told police he then drove himself to the hospital for medical treatment. Police found the man’s car in the parking garage of the hospital and a pistol was seen laying in the passenger seat.