Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend, 4-year-old son finally behind bars

CAMDEN, Ark. – An Arkansas mother is finally getting justice more than a year after her daughter and grandson’s murder. Jory Worthen was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Monday.

He is accused of killing 20-year-old Alyssa Cannon and her four-year-old son Braydon. Alyssa’s mother Angela Cannon said this is a moment she’s been waiting 16 months for.

Angela Cannon remembers the promise made by the lead detective in her daughter’s and grandson’s case.

“She said ‘Angela I’m telling you, I promise you I will not stop until he’s in handcuffs or a body bag’ and she kept her promise,” Cannon said.

Her daughter Alyssa and grandson Braydon were found dead in their home on June 25, 2019.

“It was like my heart was ripped out of me and I’ve never gotten it back,” Cannon said.

The suspect Jory Worthen was nowhere to be found.

“I’m just empty, I’m lost I felt like I couldn’t breathe,” Cannon said.

Since then, it’s been a 16-month long search across the country and even in Canada to find him.

“You go back and forth to he’s never going to be found. I know he’s never going to be found to I’ve got to have faith and hope they are going to get him they are going to get him,” Cannon said.

Monday, that emotional toll Cannon’s been experiencing finally came to an end when the lead detective in her case came knocking on her door.

“She told me to sit down and she said ‘give me your hands’ and she looked me right in my eyes and said ‘I got him,’” Cannon said.

Worthen was caught by U.S. Marshals in Burbank, California.

“I’m glad and I’m happy and I’m relieved. It was like a weight off my shoulders but it doesn’t change what he did. They can never come back,” Cannon said.

It was a moment she’d waited a year for, but Cannon said it also brought up old emotions.

“Why? Why? Why didn’t you just leave? If you hated my babies that bad why didn’t you just be a man and leave?” Cannon asked.

It’s a question she may never get the answer to, but for now Cannon said knowing Worthen is behind bars is bringing some closure.

“I do have a little bit of peace knowing he’s in jail and that he can’t hurt anybody else,” Cannon said.

Cannon wants to thank the Camden Police Department and U.S. Marshals for all their hard work.