Man accused of murdering girlfriend and her son extradited to Arkansas

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

CAMDEN, Ark.- The man accused of killing a Camden woman and her young son is back in Arkansas.

Jory Worthen was arrested last week by U.S. Marshals in Burbank, California after being on the run for 16 months.

He’s accused of murdering Alyssa Cannon and her 4-year-old son, Braydon Ponder, last summer.

At one point, he was on the U.S. Marshals Top 15 Most Wanted list after evading authorities across the country.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories