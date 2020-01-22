Man accused of sexually assaulting teen in park bathroom

Skiler Riecks, 20, of Newark pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree sexual assault. (Source: Independence Co. Sheriff’s Office)

NEWARK, Ark. (KAIT) – An Independence County man will spend 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a teenage boy at a local park.

Skiler Riecks, 20, of Newark pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree sexual assault.

A judge originally charged Riecks with rape for the April 2018 incident at the Newark Area Park/Lake.

According to court documents, Riecks took the 13-year-old victim to the park to go fishing.

Once there, police said Riecks asked the child to perform sexual acts with him.

Investigators said Riecks took the boy into the bathroom and engaged in oral and anal sex with him.

During questioning, Riecks reportedly admitted to the sexual acts.

In addition to his 20-year sentence, Sixteenth Judicial Circuit Court Judge Tim Weaver also ordered Riecks to pay all court costs and fees. He will also have to register as a sex offender.