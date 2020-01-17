Man and woman accused of child sex crimes in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Ark. — A man and a woman have been accused of child sex crimes in Clark County.

The Sheriff of Clark County Sheriff’s (CCSD) Department reported that detectives with CCSD arrested Jeremy M. Lewis of Amity for the offenses of Rape and Possession of Child Pornography. They also arrested Marla Louise Calhoun-Farris, who was living at the same address as Lewis for Endangering the Welfare of a Minor in the First Degree.

Both Lewis and Farris had their first appearance before Clark County District Judge, Randy Hill, on Friday, January 17.

Lewis’ bond was set at $500,000, plus electronic monitoring. Farris’ bond was set at $150,000, plus electronic monitoring.

Arraignments will be scheduled pending the filing of formal charges by Clark County Prosecutor Dan Turner.

This is an ongoing investigation and further details will be released as they become available.