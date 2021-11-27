Man and woman dead after accident in Chicot County

LAKE VILLAGE, Ark. — Two people died as a result of a crash in Lake Village on Thanksgiving morning.

The two have been identified as 23-year-old Karena Everett of Pine Bluff and 23-year-old Diamante Estrellas of Little Rock.

The crash happened shortly after 7:30 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Highways 65 and 82 West.

According to the preliminary crash report from Arkansas State Police, the car occupied by the couple failed to yield to a large truck turning at a light at the intersection.

It was raining at the time of the accident.

The investigation is continuing.

