HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – A man was arrested and accused of attacking a number of people attending a pride parade over the weekend.

It all happened in Hot Springs this past Saturday.

As cars pass through Central Ave. in Hot Springs, last Saturday it was filled with heels instead of wheels, all for a pride parade.

“We rounded the corner and there was a gentleman that was holding a sign that was very provocative,” witness Randy Hill said.

Bethany Beard and her boyfriend, Nick Morris, were attending the parade and trying to block some children from seeing a sign a man who was protesting was holding.

That is when things went South.

“He grabbed me, turned me around fist raised ready to hit me,” Bethany Beard, a woman almost assaulted said.

That is when Nick stepped in and he said he ended up being punched by the protestor.

“I got hit, he hit me once but it stunned me and he got away,” Morris said.

Nick has a black eye and he said he had chipped teeth.

“I hear them crumbling in my mouth all day while I am working,” Morris stated.

According to the police report Jacob Schriever was arrested for his violent behavior and disorderly conduct.

“It shouldn’t happen, it shouldn’t happen,” Morris said.

As he hopes this never happens again, fear still lingers in the back of his mind for his safety at these events.

“Just the emotions of potentially losing someone you love because you don’t know why this stranger hates you or what it is, it’s hard, so just be safe,” Morris said.

Next year, they are hoping to have more security presence next year to prevent this from happening.

Jacob Schriever, the man arrested, has a court date coming up next month.