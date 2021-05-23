Man arrested after leading local police on chase in U-haul

SALINE COUNTY, Ark.– A woman called Saline County deputies after she claimed a man in a U-haul truck had taken some of her property.

She told deputies that she was following a man in a U-Haul moving truck around 12:08 p.m Sunday afternoon.

Saline County responded, then Pulaski County deputies took over the pursuit, then Little Rock police assisted, Arkansas State Police, and finally North Little Rock police.

After a low-speed pursuit, the man abandoned the vehicle on Rosemary Road.

He was caught by police around 2:00 p.m.

The man was taken to Pulaski County jail, and is expected to face several charges.