Man arrested after leading local police on chase in U-haul

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SALINE COUNTY, Ark.– A woman called Saline County deputies after she claimed a man in a U-haul truck had taken some of her property.

She told deputies that she was following a man in a U-Haul moving truck around 12:08 p.m Sunday afternoon.

Saline County responded, then Pulaski County deputies took over the pursuit, then Little Rock police assisted, Arkansas State Police, and finally North Little Rock police.

After a low-speed pursuit, the man abandoned the vehicle on Rosemary Road.

He was caught by police around 2:00 p.m.

The man was taken to Pulaski County jail, and is expected to face several charges.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories