Man arrested after stealing Rogers police cruiser

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — A man stole a Rogers police car after police responded to a house fire this morning.

According to Public Information Officer Keith Foster, the Rogers Police Department assisted the Rogers Fire Department with a house fire that occurred at 520 Spring Street in Rogers around 5:20 a.m.

The residence was damaged and the occupant of the residence, Coby Hurst, was taken to the Rogers Police Department to wait for assistance from the Red Cross.

Hurst and the assisting officer were walking into the police department when Hurst turned around, ran back outside, jumped into the police vehicle, and drove off at a high rate of speed.

Hurst fled westbound on New Hope Road then north on I-40.

Officers from the Rogers Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff’s office pursued Hurst as he continued northbound on the interstate.

Hurst was stopped in Bella Vista and was taken into custody.

The incident is still under investigation.