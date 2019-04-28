Man burned in gas explosion at Burger King Video

BEEBE, Ark.-"I'm just thankful that I'm alive and the thing that bothers me more than anything...is the damage to Burger King," Ron Daniel said.

A Ward man remembering the scary moments his truck burst into flames then explodes at a fast food drive-thru in Beebe.

Ron Daniel got out the hospital Friday night. He says he's not in a lot of pain, but he's very uncomfortable and taking medicine.

Daniel says his truck can be replaced and he's thankful no one else got hurt. He's upset Burger King sustained damage.

"I got little blisters on different places of my body," Daniel said.

Ron Daniel has first-degree burns all over his body.

"I got blisters under my eyes that has puss in them," Daniel.

The 78-year-says everything everything went down hill after he made a stop in Beebe Friday.

"I had picked up a bottle of propane and I was going by Burger King and get me a couple of Whoppers," Daniel said.



Waiting for his flame grilled burgers in the drive thru, Daniel started hearing a hissing noise.



"I realized it was the propane tank leaking," Daniel said.



He tried to check the shut off value.



"And the minute I stuck my hand in and touched it burst into flames," Daniel said.



A viewer captured video just across the street.



"I just went and sat on the light over there waiting for someone to show up," Daniel said.



Before Daniel knew it, his truck exploded.



"I looked up and saw debris in the air and I took off running to get out of there," Daniel said.



Beebe Police and Fire put out the flames.

"I'm just sorry sorry I caused so much problems," Daniel said.

Daniel's red truck was a total loss.

"Yea that's my only means of transportation," Daniel said.

When it comes to Daniel having his way at Burger King.

"I paid for two Whoppers and I didnt get them but they sure charged me on my credit card," Daniel said.

Now he has to wait.

"But I won't hold Burger King for that," Daniel said.

Ron says he's going to be seeing doctors in the next few days to make sure his burns heal correctly.