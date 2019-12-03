Man caught on camera stealing tools from NLR hardware store, police release video

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Security video has been released by police in the search for a theft suspect.

The man seen in the video below is accused of stealing tools from Fuller & Son Hardware on Maumelle Boulevard.

The North Little Rock Police Department (NLRPD) says the theft that was recorded on the store’s surveillance system happened on Wednesday, November 27.

Anyone who recognizes the individual is urged to call the NLRPD at (501) 975-8771 or the tip line at (501)680-8439. Callers can remain anonymous.