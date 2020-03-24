Man caught outside Jefferson County jail, accused of trying to smuggle drugs and other items inside

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. – A local man is facing charges after being accused of trying to smuggle drugs and paraphernalia into the W.C. ‘Dub’ Brassell Detention Center.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) says while conducting surveillance of the outer perimeter of the detention center around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday, a deputy saw Steven Glover, 48, of Pine Bluff, approaching a gate of the jail and trying to cut it.

As the deputy approached Glover, he tried to run away, but was soon caught.

The deputy recovered several vacuum sealed bags of tobacco, several packages of bugler tobacco, rolling papers, three cell phones, and five ecstasy (MDMA) pills, states a JCSO news release.

Glover is charged with attempted furnishing of prohibited articles, fleeing, instrument of crime, and possession of controlled substance with purpose to deliver ecstasy.

“The issue of contraband being introduced into our detention facility is challenging and threatening not only to the safety and security of our facility, but to those who work and are detained there,” said Sheriff Lafayette Woods, Jr. “This is all the reason why we conduct these undercover operations on a routine basis. We will continue to monitor the detention centers at all times. We will also pursue charging with maximum penalty for anyone who violates the policies of our jail without exception.”