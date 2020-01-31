Man caught stealing $9,500 worth of tools from former work

PERRY COUNTY, Ark. — The Perry County Sheriff’s Office arrested a former employee on January 28, who was caught trying to steal tools from his previous work, Southern Chip Mill in Perry.

Employees caught Rueben Emerson, 28 of Morrilton trying to steal $9,500 worth of tools at 4:44 a.m.





Emerson also rammed a current employees new pick-up truck while trying to get away. He got away but was followed into Morrilton where the Morrilton Police caught him.

Emerson has been charged with Commercial Burglary, Theft of Property, and Aggravated Assault.

Emerson is being held at the Perry County Detention Center on $100,000 bond.

Sheriff Montgomery credits Dakota Wiley, Keith Stone, Jonathan Weiss, and other employees with catching Emerson.

“Without these employees stepping up for what’s right, this case possibly wouldn’t have been solved.”