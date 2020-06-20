UPDATE: Arrest made in Pulaski County shooting

UPDATE:

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — An arrest has been made in the case of the shooting on Highway 365 South Friday afternoon.

Stevie Geiggars, 60, was arrested in connection to Friday’s fatal shooting on Highway 365 South.

Police are still investigating the shooting.

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark.- The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says a man is dead after a shooting Friday in the 6300 block of Hwy. 365 South.

The man who was shot has not been identified, but deputies say he was around 40 years of age.

Deputies also say they are interviewing multiple witnesses including a person of interest.

Officials ask you to avoid the area.