Man dies after being run over in Perry County, deputies investigating case as a homicide

HOUSTON, Ark. – Perry County deputies are investigating the death of a man who was run over with a truck Tuesday.

According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, 52-year-old Bryan Burnett of Jerusalem died in the incident, which happened in the driveway of a home in Houston, just east of Perryville.

Deputies said the death is now being investigated as a homicide.

The sheriff’s office has requested the Arkansas State Police assist with the investigation.

Deputies did not say if there were any other injuries in this incident but did say there have been no arrests made in the case.