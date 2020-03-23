Man dies after being shot in Helena-West Helena

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. – A man has died after being shot in Eastern Arkansas.

The Helena-West Helena Police Department (HWHPD) says officers were called to the 200 block of S. Ashlar in West Helena around 4:45 Sunday afternoon.

That’s where they found Jacob Clayton, 23, lying on the front lawn of a home. He died after being taken to Helena Regional Medical Center.

The HWHPD says officers received information that shots were fired from a gray 2005 Toyota Camry with tinted windows and an Arkansas temporary tag, which then left at a high rate of speed.

This is still an ongoing investigation with the Helena-West Helena Police Department and Arkansas State Police and a person of interest is being sought.