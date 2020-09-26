Man dies after being struck along Highway 67 North Friday night

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Jacksonville man is dead after being struck by a vehicle Friday night.

The deceased man has been identified as 34-year-old Jerry Clendenin.

It happened around 8:00 p.m. on Highway 67 North near mile marker 3.

According to the preliminary crash report from Arkansas State Police, the make and model of the vehicle that struck Clendenin is unknown at this time.

The weather was clear and dry at the time.

Anyone who may have information about what happened is asked to contact authorities.