Man Dies After His Motorcycle Collided with a Van in Benton
BENTON, Ark. -- One person is dead after an accident involving a motorcycle Saturday afternoon.
The name of the man has not been released pending notification of relatives.
It happened on Military Road around 3:00 p.m. Saturday.
According to Benton police, a van collided with the motorcycle.
The operator of the motorcycle was flown to a Little Rock hospital, but died due to his injuries.
The investigation into the cause of the accident is continuing.
