Man dies after shooting at Pine Bluff apartment complex

PINE BLUFF, Ark.- Pine Bluff police say a man is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to a call about a man being shot at the Beech Street Apartments at the 2100 block of S. Beech around 2:25 p.m. Saturday.

According to a news release sent by the Pine Bluff Police Department, officers found Edson Jones with apparent gunshot wounds near the back of the parking lot.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office pronounced Jones dead at the scene.

Detectives say the shooting apparently stemmed from an argument between Jones and another man who has not positively been identified at this time.

Pine Bluff police say this is the fourth homicide in Pine Bluff this year.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting should contact the Pine Bluff Police Department Detective Division at 870-730-2090 or Dispatch at 870-541-5300. Police say there is a reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of any suspect. Information can be shared via the Pine Bluff Police Department’s Facebook page.