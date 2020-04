HOT SPRINGS, Ark.- A man is dead after a stabbing in Hot Springs on Saturday.

According to Hot Springs Police, officers were called to CHI St. Vincent Hospital for a stabbing.

Officers found out Shelton Mitchell, 25, of Hot Springs, had been stabbed while at the 400 block of Oakwood Street.

Police say Mitchell died due to his injuries.

Officials say a person of interest has been interviewed and police are investigating.