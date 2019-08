48-year-old Demetres Cole of Conway died as a result of a collision between his vehicle and a semi.

CONWAY, Ark. — A man is dead after a collision involving an SUV and a semi early Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as 48-year-old Demetres Cole of Conway.

It happened at Exit 125 shortly after 2:00 a.m. Sunday.

According to a preliminary crash report from the Arkansas State Police, the Dodge Durango driven by Cole made contact with a Freightliner semi while taking the exit.

Cole’s vehicle traveled off the road and hit a tree.

The investigation into the cause of the accident is continuing