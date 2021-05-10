Man dies in Jefferson County crash Monday morning

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. – Jefferson County deputies say one man is dead after an accident on Joe T. Hensley Road Monday morning.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office noted in a news release the single-vehicle accident happened just after 8:45 a.m. Monday on the 4000 block of Joe T. Hensley Road.

Deputies said David Nelson, 47 of Wright, died from his injuries.

According to a preliminary investigation, Nelson was traveling west on Joe T. Hensley Road and lost control of the vehicle. Authorities note in the report the vehicle went down an embankment, hit several trees and overturned.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is looking into what caused the accident.