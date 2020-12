LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle late Saturday night.

36-year-old Stephen Lewis of Little Rock died after being struck.

No other injuries were reported.

It happened near the I-430 intersection shortly before 11:00 p.m.

According to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police, Lewis was hit by a Range Rover while trying to cross Cantrell Road on foot.

The report says rain was falling at the time of the accident.

The investigation is continuing.