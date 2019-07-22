Man dragged after being hit by vehicle

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A local man is recovering after police say he was run over by a neighbor.

A Little Rock Police Department report was released Monday about this Saturday incident.

Police say Arthur Leech, 49, was taken to the hospital after the incident in which he was dragged 175 feet by a vehicle.

When officers got to the scene they found Leech on the ground bleeding from a head wound. They say he also had several severe scrapes on his forearms.

Leech was taken to the hospital for treatment and was expected to be ok, the police report said.

Lawrence Britt,53, was taken into custody after he returned to the scene during the investigation.

A neighbor told police that Leech and Britt walked out of Leech’s house arguing, and that Britt got into his vehicle and struck Leech and then left the scene.

Britt was later charged with 1st degree battery.