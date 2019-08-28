Man drowns in Cleveland County while swimming with girlfriend, friends

RISON, Ark. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy says a man drowned while swimming with his girlfriend in a river in southern Arkansas.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Miguel Nunez had been swimming with his girlfriend and other friends in the Saline River at Vience Bluff on Sunday when he went underwater.

Cleveland County Chief Deputy Gary Young says Nunez’s friends tried to locate him without any success.

The sheriff’s office, with help from the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission, recovered the body about two hours after the group reported Nunez missing.

Authorities say they believe the 25-year-old man couldn’t swim to the surface after he got in deep water.