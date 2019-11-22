Man facing rape charges in Arkansas extradited from Canada

POLK COUNTY, Ark.- A man facing rape charges in Arkansas was extradited from Canada.

According to a release sent Friday from Polk County Sheriff Scott Sawyer, Chad Voelkel is back in the Polk County Detention Center.

The sheriff says Voelkel was flown to XNA Airport in Bentonville by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Polk County deputies took custody of Voelkel and returned him to Mena to await trial on rape and failure to appear charges.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Voelkel was arrested for rape on January 3.

The Polk County Sheriff says Voelkel was out on bond and scheduled for trial on May 23, but did not appear for trial.

The sheriff says a failure to appear warrant was then issued for Voelkel.

Officials say Voelkel had fled with his wife, Stephanie Voelkel and four of his children.

A warrant was issued for Stephanie Voelkel for permitting abuse of a minor, according to the Polk County Sheriff.

The Voelkels were found and arrested on July 10 by Canadian authorities in the Portage la Prairie area of Manitoba, Canada. The 4 Voelkel children were turned over to the Arkansas Department of Human Services shortly after their parents’ arrest, according to the Polk County Sheriff.

Stephanie Voelkel is still in Canadian custody awaiting extradition to Polk County to face charges of permitting the abuse of a minor.

“This was a team effort,” says Sheriff Sawyer. “Everyone involved was focused on finding the Voelkel children and making sure that Chad and Stephanie Voelkel were brought back to face justice.”